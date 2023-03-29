Genoa – “Sabiri is very talented but it hasn’t exploded yet, a bit like Amrabat some time ago. He still has to work mentally ”. Last Saturday the Sampdoria attacking midfielder gave Morocco their first historic victory over Brazil with one of his goals, but coach Walid Regragui himself invites him to mature.

Already sold to Florentine, remained on loan at Sampdoria, Sabiri is having a hard time with the Sampdoria this year. Last season, after his goal in the derby, he was in the hit parade of fan idols, but his recent behavior has caused the Sampdoria supporters to drop. In recent days, what has been causing discussion is a message posted on Instagram by the player after the goal against Brazil in which Sabiri takes up a post from a friend of his that highlights the match scoreboard accompanied by an emoticon with a smiley face that shuts up.

The story published by Sabiri on Instagram after the goal scored against Brazil

“No one believed in us, only God did,” Sabiri wrote after the success in Brazil. His attitude seems to be that of someone who wants to silence criticism but it is precisely on a behavioral level that the attacking midfielder should instead improve, think also of the somewhat provocative non-exultation under the South after the penalty scored against Bologna, before failing the second, a few minutes later.

“Sabiri? It all depends on him – he reiterated Stankovic – he is committed but he has to do it more, he has technical skills”. The feeling between coach and player hasn’t taken off in recent months, the coach would like to see more spirit of sacrifice while Abdelhamid in the Sampdoria doesn’t always appear on the piece, as motivated as when he is in the national team.

The same ct Thank you he invites him to give more: “Sabiri has it all, he’s big, strong, technical, great shot. I’ve talked to him these days, I understand his difficulties at Sampdoria but he has to grow like Amrabat has grown at Fiorentina, he can explode. The technical rigor of the Italian championship is good for him”.

From the summer, Sabiri will join his friend Amrabat in Florence. The photomontage in the purple shirt published by the attacking midfielder after his move to purple was another gesture not appreciated by the Sampdoria fans. Now Sabiri will return to Bogliasco together with the national teams, it will be up to him to demonstrate that he wants to round off his experience at Sampdoria, trying to convince Stankovic to give him new chances after the quick substitution, in the 35th minute, in the match against Salernitana.