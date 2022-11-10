Genoa – There is also Adbelhamid Sabiri in the list of 26 players selected by the Morocco coach, Walid Regragui, for the World Cup in Qatar. The 25-year-old Sampdoria attacking midfielder he missed the last two league games for a muscle discomfort and has found less and less space since Stankovic’s arrival in the Sampdoria.

But, despite the decline in the last period, he still managed to snatch a place for the World Cup after his debut in the national team (with a goal) in September in the 2-0 against Chile. However, it is difficult for Sabiri to recover in time for Saturday’s match against Lecce which Stankovic called the “match of life”.