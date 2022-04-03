Roma crushes Marassi, wins 1-0 over Sampdoria and wins three important points in the race for Europe, climbing to 54 points in fifth place and -5 from Juve, this evening busy with Inter. The Dorian team, on the other hand, remains at 29 points. To decide the challenge, which Rome controlled without taking too many risks, the goal in the 27th minute of Mkhitaryan.

THE MATCH

For the challenge Mourinho fielded the same eleven starter who won the derby with Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan behind Abraham, and with Karsdorp and Zalewski on the flanks. On the other hand, Giampaolo lines up Rincon instead of Ekdal in the median, the only novelty. Confidence in front of Caputo, supported by Sensi and Sabiri.

The two teams start without forcing too much, at 21 ‘the first opportunity is Dorian with Sensi serving Caputo in the area, central right that Rui Patricio blocks in two halves. Roma controls and looks for actions in depth on the two flanks. At 27 ‘Zalewski strikes from the left, Thorsby anticipates Abraham, but Mkhitaryan pounces on the loose ball and turns it into the net behind Audero for the 1-0. Mourinho’s team controls the reaction of the Sampdoria and in the 38th minute they are close to doubling: Bereszynski’s crazy back pass, Abraham bypasses Audero but incredibly wastes sending to the side. At the end of the first half Karsdorp from the right tries to serve Abraham who misses the winning paw in front of goal.

In the second half, Sampdoria tries to react but without being able to worry Rui Patricio. At 50 ‘Candreva makes room for 20 meters but the finish is wrong for Quagliarella. Roma manages the ball well and on the restart they touch the goal again: at 68 ‘throw for Abraham, Audero leaves his own area to anticipate him. Still the English player shortly afterwards, receives the limit from Mkhitaryan but the right-footed from the edge is deflected for a corner by Colley. On the corner in the 79th minute the ball passes in front of Audero without Cristante and Mancini being able to deflect it into the net. In the final minutes, a whirlwind of substitutions and no significant occasion.