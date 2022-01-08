Genoa – For the return of Carlo Osti we have to wait for next week (bureaucratic and internal organizational timing) but Tomas Rincon is ready for his debut with the Sampdoria shirt. The Venezuelan yesterday underwent medical examinations and signed the contract that will bind him to Sampdoria until June. It will take the number 88, already had in the past. This morning the first training session, practically assumed that tomorrow you will play, from the start or as a substitute, against Napoli. This season with Torino he has played only one full match, that of the Italian Cup against Sampdoria, as a central defender. Then, seven clips. Rincon’s name did not have a technical sharing, but in the end the perplexities were overcome. A lot is expected of him, both as a contribution on the field and also from a character point of view. A training session on the pitch could almost be a record for Sampdoria. The most similar precedent is Acquah from Ghana, who Mihajlovic used with Chievo in February 2015 after only three training sessions at Mugnaini.

Speaking of Ghanaians, defined the arrival of a young player, Jacob Aboosah, midfielder born in 2002, proposed by the prosecutor Paolo Busardò. He will fill one of the two non-EU places available. The Primavera will instead lose one of its most promising elements (already happened in the controversial cases of Obert and Siatounis), the defender Filippo Mane, born in 2005, already called up by the Azzurri Under 17 team. His fate will be in Germany, at Borussia Dortmund.

Confirmed the interest in Vincenzo Grifo, 28 year old Freiburg winger, who after a career spent in Germany (where he was born) would like to play in Italy. Problem, Friborg is currently not available for a loan with the right and Sampdoria, for understandable input from the board of statutory auditors, at the moment cannot commit to expensive investments that will weigh on future seasons. However, Faggiano does not give up the goal and will try again. The Spaniard Gonzalo Villar anticipated the timing of his response, thanked Sampdoria for the interest but would have taken the decision to move to Spain, several La Liga teams are lined up to take him. However, Sampdoria intends to make D’Aversa available another central midfielder and is trying to reopen negotiations with Young Boys for Michel Aebischer, who would rather come to Sampdoria willingly. The Swiss company must be convinced of an advantageous and deferred payment formula (the cost is around two million), sustainable for the budget. Aebischer, 24, has been monitored since last summer.

And we move on to defense. We need a central, with a little experience and ready. For this reason the Turkish Saatci of Besiktas should have been rejected. The new goal is Spanish, his name is Pablo Marì, he is 28 years old and he is registered for Arsenal, which sells him in this January window, also available on the loan formula until June. Marì was considering returning to Flamengo, one of his old clubs, but Sampdoria’s proposal could make him change his mind. He hasn’t played much this season with the Gunners, only two Premier League appearances in the first two days, and one in the Carabao Cup. And we continue to work for the full backs too. Andrea Conti also on pole, also requested by Empoli. Next week is decisive, Faggiano is doing everything to convince him to choose the Sampdoria project. Then there are contacts with Cagliari, interested in Murru (also like Parma, who could lend the Romanian winger Man) Askildsen and Verre. Midfielder Oliva has proposed, but he doesn’t care. Unlike Charalampos Lykogiannis, a 28-year-old Greek left-handed, who is also expiring his contract. Sampdoria will try. And among the expiring elements, perhaps to be contracted already for June (operation at Barreto), Stryger Larsen from Udinese remains in the sights. Goalkeepers: Spal insists on the loan of Falcone, Faggiano possibly already has Sepe from Parma in his hand.

