Withdrawal

by our correspondent Valerio Arrichiello

“The return to the group is near” Matteo Ricci said a few days ago. Progress confirmed this morning: the midfielder, recovering from a muscle injury sustained when he played for Fatih Karagumruk, today returned to racing on the pitch, on the Aquagranda lawn in Livigno. Ronaldo Vieira, who is also on the road to recovery, joined him. For the rest, this morning a lot of athletic work and specific exercises for the defensive phase



00:29