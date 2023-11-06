After Petar Stojanovic, Andrea Pirlo also finds Antonio Barreca. Resumption of training this afternoon at Mugnaini in Bogliasco, after the home victory against Palermo and rest on Sunday. Little by little the Sampdoria coach is recovering some of the injured players.

Before the match with the Sicilians he had reunited with the Slovenian full-back, who remained on the bench on Saturday at Marassi. Today, however, Barreca returned to the group, held back after the match against Cosenza by an adductor problem. The left-handed full-back will be available for the match against Modena on Saturday (4.15pm).

Again apart from Lorenzo Malagrida, Nicola Murru and Estanislau Pedrola, busy with individual sessions in the gym: of the three the one most forward is the defender but it is very unlikely that he will be risked in Modena. Tomorrow athletic and functional evaluation tests in the morning and training in the afternoon.

Valerio Verre will not be present in Modena: the number 10 was warned by a booking and was disqualified by the sports judge after the warning he received in the match won against Palermo. Now Petar Stojanovic remains on a warning.