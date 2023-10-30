Genoa – Repeated iuvant, in the case of Sampdoria, applies above all to the opponents. The repetitiveness that characterizes the defeats of Pirlo’s team so far has not helped the Blucerchiati learn the lesson. Indeed, it is the rivals who take advantage of a script they have already seen several times. Fatal comebacks, bitter race finishes. Of course, every knockout has its different nuances. Druso’s flop adds to the usual mitigating factor of the many heavy absences also the uncertain refereeing in the key moment of the match. First Cisco’s hands in the South Tyrolean area not seen by Pezzuto at 1-1, then the Ghilardi-Merkaj contact and the penalty given to Sudtirol and contested by Doria. But this is not enough to justify the new fall. Sampdoria is the Serie B team that has lost the most points starting from advantageous situations, 14. And the last minutes have often been decisive in a negative way. In Bolzano, the defeat came with Merkaj’s penalty in the 95th minute and Pecorino’s 3-1 in the 99th minute. There is a need for “recovery courses”, to improve in the management of the endgame.

Sampdoria have been beaten 5 times so far after scoring the 1-0. He equalized once, in Parma. While 4 of the 6 total defeats came as a comeback: Venezia, Cittadella, Catanzaro and Sudtirol. Never in its history had it suffered so many comebacks in the first 11 days. «The fact that a match that could have been won, and kept quiet, was ultimately lost 3-1, with three goals in a few minutes, worries us – admitted the director of the technical area Nicola Legrottaglie – and we will analyze the errors this week which allowed Sudtirol to win. There were certainly refereeing errors but we also have to look at our own backyard.” Beyond the possible refereeing error, certain situations need to be managed better, trying to keep rivals away from the area. So far Sampdoria has conceded 4 goals in stoppage time: Distefano, who was irrelevant in Terni’s victory, Nestorovski in the 49th minute of Ascoli-Samp, then equalized in the second half by Borini and the two from Bolzano. But the fact becomes more clear if we consider the last 15 minutes. Eight of the 16 goals scored by the Blucerchiati came after the 75th minute. Odegwu also equalized in the 77th minute at Druso. And if we extend the analysis to the last quarter of an hour of the first half, the goals conceded become 11 out of 16.

The defense is suffering, on the other hand Pirlo is in full emergency. Druso was missing Stojanovic, Ferrari, Murru and Barreca, the starting quartet. Ghilardi and Gonzalez did very well with Cosenza but they are two 2003 players, we must take into account inevitable youthful mistakes. In general, the goals conceded by Sampdoria are too many. Only Feralpisalò (22) and Lecco (17) have suffered more. But the problem becomes worse at the end of the half and of the match. Concentration defect? Probably yes. But not only. As regards Doria’s second halves, the lack of help from those coming on during the match also had a significant impact, a gap accentuated by the many injuries, from the defense to Benedetti and Pedrola. Sampdoria are last in the league table which calculates the effectiveness of substitutes through their participation in goals scored, including goals and assists. The only contribution was Askildsen’s pass to Depaoli for Terni’s 2-1. Then nothing more. While the bench of the opposing teams was decisive in some knockouts. Like against Venezia, with the entry of Gytkjaer, who scored the equalizer. And like against Sudtirol.

«The changes? They were decisive for them – Legrottaglie admitted after the defeat against Sudtirol – although the emotional aspect that benefits those who draw must also be considered”. Bisoli won thanks to the decisive contribution of 4 men who entered the second half: Casiraghi and Pecorino scored, Merkaj earned the penalty, Cisco put Giordano in difficulty. In Samp only De Luca entered with the right attitude, while Ricci was a negative protagonist with the badly taken corner which gave rise to the penalty. In 5-substitution football, the weight of substitutions has increased. And for Pirlo, who has to deal with the lack of alternatives in more than one role, it becomes difficult to keep Sampdoria on the pitch at a high level from start to finish. This also affects the comebacks suffered and the critical endings. We can hope for someone’s growth but help will also have to come from the January market, hoping that the economic constraints are not too stringent.