Genoa – The Sampdoria charter from Naples landed at Colombo on Sunday evening around 10pm. The first weekly workout is scheduled for Monday morning in view of Saturday’s match against Torino at Ferraris. And in Bogliasco the coach D’Aversa also finds the second entry of the January market Andrea Conti coming from Milan and who will train for the first time with his new teammates. The full-back, 26, has signed a contract until June.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS