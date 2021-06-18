Genoa – The sudden divorce between Gattuso and Fiorentina ended up involving the team’s bench Spice. Because to replace “Ringhio” (now close to Tottenham) the purple management, after also evaluating Fonseca, Garcia and Ranieri, is focusing on Italian, possibly ready to pay the one million clause.

La Spezia has straight antennas, and to protect himself he is starting to think about Giampaolo, one of Sampdoria’s goals, among other things, because the Sampdoria bench affair continues to not resolve itself.

This was the week that began with the concrete feeling that Ferrero was betting everything on former Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa, while with the passing of the hours the chances of the Pescara player are decreasing. Resists Giampaolo who, like D’Aversa with Parma (1.25 million net), still has a contract with Toro for another year (1.4), but the difference would be the greater propensity of the grenade club to find an agreement with Sampdoria to share in this year’s payment.

Parma, on the other hand, at the moment made it clear that they did not have the slightest intention of participating in the payment of the salary of their now former coach.

However, this does not at all mean that the game is over. Because as mentioned every day Corte Lambruschini also evaluates other candidacies and among these there are also sensational or semi-sensational ones. For example, word has spread of a first attempt at recovery with Claudio Ranieri, through a phone call to his agent Bascherini to inquire if he was willing to return to the negotiating table with Doria. However, an episode that Viperetta has firmly denied with a sharp “No”.

The possibilities of the two great exes remain alive, Walter Mazzarri and Giuseppe Iachini, theoretically secluded options compared to the pole occupied by the Giampaolo-D’Aversa couple but not to be overlooked.

Just like Ferrero, who repeats not to be in a hurry because superstitiously speaking he considers the month of June not suitable for past flop of announcements in June (“I will announce it in early July because I believe in the cabal” he goes contacts has not stopped probing the leads leading to Andrea Pirlo and Patrick Vieira. Tracks difficult but intriguing enough to intrigue someone like Ferrero who looks a lot at the media aspect of the choice.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS