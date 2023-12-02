Genoa – Raffaele Fiorella, 51 years old, born in Barletta but resident in Milan, is the man chosen by Manfredi and Radrizzani to “heal” Sampdoria’s accounts. Fundamental step of reconstruction. His role is “Chief restructuring officer”, “the professional who must bring a company in crisis back to performing”. Fiorella is a key figure in the new company, member of the Board of Directors and CEO.

How did it get there?

«I have a consultancy firm that deals with corporate restructuring of large companies. Manfredi and Radrizzani were looking for this profile for Sampdoria, but far from the world of football, not affected by the logic of support or the system. On August 3rd my name emerged, with 2 or 3 others. I was interviewed first by De Gennaro and then by Manfredi and Radrizzani. The next day I joined the Board of Directors. By accepting, I shared the sustainability of the plan and had the availability from the beginning of the investors to support it with further injections of money if necessary. They had great courage before the sentence to approve the restructuring plan to put in 6.5 million of fresh money, not from a bank or in continuity as in the transition from Garrone to Ferrero. It would have cost a third less to fail and start again with the amateurs. Failure brings at least 10 years of civil and criminal consequences for all those who have managed the club over the years. Not to mention the pain of the fans. My mandates range from one to three years, then it is up to the owners to reconfirm or not.”

The first difficulties?

«I come from the world of finance. For every question I expect answers with an underlying rationale. The world of football instead lives on the axiom “we have always done it this way”. I had to reset the company’s internal modus operandi a bit. And then… I discovered that in football there is always someone who says they know more than you, that he wants to tell you how to do it. But not just about technique or tactics.”

The thing that struck you?

«The faith of the fans. Now I know there is a faith beyond the rational. Sud taught me this, all Ferraris, singing in the rain for 90 minutes. Now I spend the first 15 minutes of the match watching our fans.”

What is your job today?

«Understand what each employee does, review every single contract with suppliers. I’m also trying to get closer to sporting dynamics to grasp the true heart of society. Without ever neglecting relations with shareholders. Two days a week, Monday and Friday, there are meetings, we talk about the progress of the work, to understand how to proceed, how to do it. For example, by the end of the month there will be testing of the new sports center, aiming to enter it in March. Matteo (Manfredi) is a large operational component, I am the “armed wing” in Genoa. We try to restore financial balance, which is achieved not by injecting money without limits, but in small doses. And after having almost failed, you have to regain the trust of the outside world, it takes about a year. We must reacquire a new identity. I wanted the headquarters to move to Bogliasco. There is no management here and a sports center there. We are Sampdoria, a single entity, body and mind. The sports center must know about the problems of the venue and vice versa. Twice a week I take a walk from the headquarters to go and eat with the players, they must feel the presence of the club. And for sports managers the day doesn’t have to end at the end of training, I want them at the office in the afternoon. Less emails and more eye-to-eye conversations.”

When will Sampdoria be healed?

«The sustainable cost point is defined when you become fully operational and it takes a clean year. Today we have gone from A to B, polluted by parachute logic, by old contracts, by a stagnant market. We can answer in September 2024 if we will still be in Serie B. In the wonderful hypothesis of promotion to Serie A, in September 2025. Of course we can no longer afford certain expenses and certain salaries. I have to answer to shareholders, no one wants to waste money. We will need to exploit the creative elements, today getting a player on loan from Barcelona (Pedrola) is a lot. Are you doing it for others? Yes true. But there we need to form a collective table and come to define new agreements with the higher leagues to monetize the valorization of the loans. Even if football has changed, it is still possible to create virtuous realities. I’m thinking of Lecce. And then… “.

Please…

«The economic-financial balance on which we are working makes us feel calm and serene for this year and next. Having two market sessions blocked, there certainly cannot be disproportionate indebtedness. It being understood that the market is blocked in a broad sense, there may be entries but they must correspond to exits. We have a large squad, it’s good for Serie A, there is room for maneuver to make some operations. I consider the blocking of the two sessions penalizing. There should be greater coherence and alignment between the crisis code and federal regulations. The new tools of the crisis allowed Sampdoria not to go bankrupt, but the federal regulations punish you: two market turns blocked. In this case too, another table should be opened with the institutions. And then the solution is prevention, in my opinion.”

Any news on the stadium?

«The possibility of being among the Euro venues is an accelerator. We are talking with Genoa, we are on the same wavelength. And also with Mayor Bucci. This project must be done jointly or it will never be done. We need to create a special purpose vehicle with investors inside, owned by Sampdoria and Genoa, but which must never enter into team logic. You will continue to pay the fee but to the vehicle and no longer to the Municipality. The stadium will be renovated in pieces, starting with the grandstand, then separately. We need to decide by June otherwise we will possibly be late for the European Championship. It’s about decorating an excellent opportunity. There is a queue of investors for the stadium along Via XX Settembre. The sound of the sirens can already be heard.”