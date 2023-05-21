Genoa – «We sent on Friday a binding offer to take over Sampdoria». Matthew Manfredi speaks from London while the Sampdoria team is on the pitch at San Siro, certifying relegation with another humiliating defeat (5-1 for Milan, in the end). Manfredi is founder and CEO of Gestio Capital (an asset management fund), partner of Andrea Radrizzani in the Sampdoria operation: «We are ready to proceed to close it. Yesterday we reached an agreement with the banks, for the full payment of all their credits. Apart from this, we are ready to invest 55 million immediately for the salvation and revitalization of Sampdoria club, plus 20 more already available. Furthermore, there are a number of institutional investors who are examining the dossier, who are interested in supporting us and with whom we are in close contact».

Interests that could lead to partnerships that would strengthen the plan. But that’s not all, because this negotiation revealed last Tuesday by Secolo XIX has gone ahead with the lights off in recent days: «On Wednesday we came to Genoa and we spoke to mayor Bucci – Manfredi explains again – Because our project provides for revaluation and, why not, also the purchase of the Ferraris. We are also already in contact with 777 Partnersthe property of Genoa».



These are words, those of Manfredi, that change the scenarios. The offensive by Gestio Capital-Aser Ventures, Radrizzani’s fund, is a few days before the first of the cleaver deadlines, that of May 30 (13.5 million salaries in the first quarter, with the risk of 4 penalty points ) can prove to be decisive: «For us, Sampdoria is not a recent story – added Manfredi – we have been following it since 2018. It is evident considering our history, how this environment, that of football, is known to us. Radrizzani owns a team, Leeds, in the Premier League. We have worked hard in the last few days and, I repeat, we are ready».

Words that constitute an injection of hope for the future of Sampdoria. And of Sampdoria fans who also gave a show last night, contrary to Stankovic’s team. With love, dignity and passion she cheered on from the first to the last. With a special thought for the victims of the flood in Emilia-Romagna, “five minutes of silence”. In the thoughts of the supporters there are physiologically and understandably the approaching decisive dates, which will trace the future of Sampdoria.

The first is next Friday, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting at Corte Lambruschini is scheduled for 3 pm, on first call: capital transactions and amendments to the articles of association are on the agenda. At the moment there is still a question mark on its development, from Ferrero familyowner of the Sampdoria company encapsulated in the Rosan trust, there is silence.





Precisely for 20.45 on that Friday, the Lega Calcio decided to bring forward the match against Sassuolo, the last of the season at Ferraris. AND the Groups of the South have decided to organize a procession towards the stadium, with the meeting point at Corte Lambruschini, at 18.30: «Hands off Sampdoria! Time is running out and corporate salvation can no longer wait. In this dramatic moment, we feel deep hatred in seeing all the squalid protagonists of this story continue to pursue their own dirty interests to the detriment, solely, of the future of UC Sampdoria. Let’s go back to the street all together as Sampdorians. We are here and we put our face on. The face of someone like us who truly has the good of UC Sampdoria in their heart».

The lunge of Manfredi and Radrizzani clearly reshuffles the positions at the table of the Board of Directors (by the way, last night Lanna left the San Siro grandstand with a dark face fifteen minutes from the end) and of the lawyer Bissocoli, the expert of the negotiated settlement of the crisis appointed by the Chamber of Commerce. Now we await Alessandro Barnaba’s counter-movesupported by Edoardo Garrone and a large part of the Sampdoria world.

The Roman financier should soon present a new proposal remodulated compared to that of April 10, in particular as regards the agreements with the banks (Sistema, Macquarie and Progetto) which they have made available to the financially guaranteed Sampdoria company Sace. And that they cannot, not by their will but precisely because of the mechanisms of this form of public guarantees, grant any excerpt. While at this point it seems out of the game Raffaele Mincione’s Wrm Group. The next few days will be intense and decisive. In between is the survival of Sampdoria, registration number 45950.