Genoa – Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Sampdoria with Matteo Manfredi, was seen today in Milan having lunch with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Intercepted while leaving the restaurant, Radrizzani explained to those who asked him about a possible work contact that “Ibrahimovic is just a friend”.

Then, when asked about Pirlo, he reiterated his trust in the coach, Andrea Pirlo: “Pirlo confirmed? Absolutely yes“. Yesterday Pirlo cameback to draw 1-1 at the Del Duca against Ascoli: for the Blucerchiati coach, still penultimate in the table, it will be fundamental to find the victory that has been missing from the first day until the resumption of the championship, at Marassi against Cosenza, Sunday 22 October at 4.15pm.