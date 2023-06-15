Nicola Legrottaglie is one of the figures he is supporting Andrea Radrizzani in this phase of construction of the new Sampdoria. Between the entrepreneur and the former footballer there is a consolidated relationship of esteem and friendship that has lasted for years. And Legrottaglie’s collaboration with Radrizzani shouldn’t stop there. He will probably also become part of the future organization chart of the Sampdoria club, probably with the role of technical director. The two are talking about it. In other words, a figure fully trusted by the owners who will relate to the sporting director, the coach and the team. In short, he would become a point of reference for everyone, who will frequent the Bogliasco sports center on a practically daily basis. Radrizzani blindly trusts Legrottaglie. These days the two have often seen each other in the Milanese offices of the entrepreneur of Asher Ventures. Who also entrusted him with the task of sounding out some technical profiles that are right for Sampdoria.

Legrottaglie made a few phone calls, he had some exchange of views. Because the time for choices is approaching: in less than a month, day to day, the departure for the retreat is scheduled (Livigno should be made official shortly, the contracts are being completed), and there is practically a lot, if not all still to be defined. Legrottaglie, born in 1976, between Chievo, Juventus, Bologna, Siena, Milan (with whom he won the Scudetto in 2010/2011) and Catania boasts 260 appearances in Serie A, most with Juve (154).

In 2009 Legrottaglie, who is part of the Athletes of Christ, published the first of his books “I made a promise”, on his religious journey, followed in 2010 by “A hundred times so much”, where he also spoke about the world of football critically. In 2012 here is “Love conquers all. Faith opens my heart more and more every day.” Having hung up his boots, Legrottaglie had begun his career as a coach starting with the national students of Bari, passing through Akragas, then he had been deputy of Rastelli to Cagliari, then the Primavera of Pescara and an experience as coach of the first team always in the Abruzzo club, in 2020, taking over from the former blucerchiato Zauri. Born in Bari, in the summer of 2018 Legrottaglie had involved Radrizzani in an attempt to take over the Apulian company on the verge of bankruptcy from Giancaspro. And in 2021 the couple had also been approached in Palermo, it was indeed Legrottaglie who met the rosanero patron Mirri in Milan on behalf of Radrizzani. More often than not, then, Legrottaglie was sighted in Leeds (Radrizzani has just sold the club to the US fund of the 49ers). In the meantime, Radrizzani is continuing the meetings, both as regards the coach and the sporting director. The feeling is that next week could be decisive, if not to close at least to identify the objectives with which to continue the negotiations.

Baroni, Grosso (who announced his farewell to Frosinone) and Pirlo are in contention for the bench, there have been contacts with Stroppa who is held in high esteem and a Filippo Inzaghi withdrawn in the background. A meeting with Baldini is scheduled for the role of sports director, but there has already been an open channel with Claudio Chiellini for some time. Meanwhile, last night Marco Lanna spoke at the inauguration of the Valpetronio Club in Casarza Ligure.—