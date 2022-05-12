The Sampdoria captain, who played for Florentia Viola at the beginning of his career, has hit several times against his former team. Bozzo, his agent says that Quagliarella would like to continue in Doria: the fans in Bogliasco this morning welcomed the attacker warmly even if he should still leave on the bench by Monday

Genoa – When Fabio Quagliarella he sees viola goes wild: Fiorentina, opponent of Sampdoria on Monday at Ferraris (6.30 pm) is the captain’s favorite victim. In his long career, Quaglia has already scored 13 Serie A goals for the Viola team and has scored 9 while playing in the Sampdoria. Only Roberto Mancini has scored more goals wearing the Sampdoria shirt in the league to a single team: 13 to Udinese and 11 to Lazio.

To the

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS