Genoa – “A turning point for the club? We are all on tenterhooks and we hope that this week will be decisive for the future of Sampdoria, in a positive way of course.” Fabio Quagliarella is closely following the evolution of the Sampdoria events and hopes for a quick solution to the corporate problems, while in Genoa it was the day of Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi who, with their offer, are in competition with Alessandro Barnaba (supported by Edoardo Garrone) to buy the club.

The Sampdoria captain spoke today at the presentation of the XXI edition of the Memorial Niccolo Gallia former defender who died at the age of just 17, in February 2001, in a car accident to which Quagliarella was bound by a deep friendship (the 27 he wears was the number of Giovanni Galli’s son).

The attacker from Stabia also spoke about Napoli: “The Scudetto is above all highly deserved. Also in this case the project comes from afar. Slowly, together with the fans, the Azzurri have built something wonderful. I hope that something similar can happen for Sampdoria too.”

In the knockout against Milan on Saturday at San Siro, Quagliarella scored the goal and found the way to score in Serie A for the 18th consecutive season: “For me it’s a great satisfaction. Being 40 and still playing… I would not have expected this ten years ago”.

Furthermore, on the same day, a few hours earlier, Stefania Tarenzi had also broken free, scoring in the 3-0 win against Parma in Bogliasco. Center forward and captain of Sampdoria Women, Tarenzi wears number 27, like Quagliarella, a circumstance that today was celebrated by the Sampdoria club on social media.