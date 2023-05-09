“Dear Sampdoria, always and forever you will find me on the same side”. Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella writes it on instagram.

“Today is a sad day, the end of a sports rosary for which we must apologize to everyone, especially to the fans, who have always been the best, who have kept the lights on on every occasion, who have given the best image of this season. Today is a sad day, but can not and it must not be the last in the history of Sampdoria. It no longer depends on us footballers, but if it were needed, if I could do something, especially still on the pitch or even off it, for these colors, for this shirt, for this Genoa which is my second home, to continue to reciprocate so much I’ve had, I’ll be there. I say it today that I will be there because I don’t want to give in to sadness, because our Union will never end anyway. Always and forever on the same side you’ll find me.”