The good news on Wednesday for the Sampdoria is Fabio Quagliarella’s return to the group. After the post-Empoli rest, Sampdoria returned to training this afternoon at the Mugnaini and the captain returned to training with his team-mates for the first time after the knee injury sustained during the training camp in Turkey.

The attacker will hardly be available yet for the match against Udinese scheduled for Sunday in Marassi at 12.30 but his return to the field is approaching. In the group today, there were also the former Juventus player Pussetto and Murru. Still apart, however, Conti and De Luca.