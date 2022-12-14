Genoa – The knee injury is serious but a little less serious than feared: Fabio Quagliarella underwent his first tests this morning from which it emerged that the cruciate ligament was injured but not broken.

The 39-year-old Sampdoria captain had procured himself a left knee sprain during the final part of training yesterday afternoon, at the Calista Sports Center in Kadriye, where the blucerchiati are in training camp in Turkey. From the first moment it was feared that it was a serious injury, which could jeopardize the season (and probably the career, considering the age of the captain) but today’s exams allow a little more optimism to filter through.

Tomorrow, while his team-mates will play a friendly match against Vincenzo Montella’s Adana Demirspor, Fabio Quagliarella will return to Italy and undergo a new visit to better assess the extent of the injury, to understand the timing and methods of recovery.