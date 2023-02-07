Sampdoria striker Nacho Pussetto underwent surgery on his left knee in Barcelona by doctor Ramon Cugat. “After several visits with different doctors and after trying different types of treatments without any positive results with my family and doctors we decided to have the surgery,” Nacho explained on his Instagram profile.

Twenty-seven years old, arrived on loan from Watford, Pussetto has only made 5 appearances for the blucerchiato, the last one at San Siro against Inter on 29 October. Then the Argentinian forward was held back by knee problems which never allowed him to return to work permanently with the group, forcing him to miss the training camp in Turkey as well.

“I have spent very difficult hours, days and months in which I have experienced many things. For some time now I have been dragging these pains in my left knee and those who are next to me know what I have experienced. Now I will work day after day to get back to the most early in the field”, the hope of Pussetto but recovery times will not be short.