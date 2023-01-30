Genoa – New protest demonstration by Sampdoria fans. In the early afternoon about a hundred supporters gathered in Piazza Corvetto and then he moved to the headquarters of San Quirico, the holding company of the Mondini/Garrone family, to whom the sale of Sampdoria to Massimo Ferrero in June 2014 is contested and who are now being asked to intervene personally and quickly to resolve the financial tensions that are involving the company.

The blitz lasted less than ten minutes, without any problems and without any disturbance to traffic. After a series of chants against Garrone, the “Giù le mani dalla Sampdoria” and “Via gli infami dalla Sampdoria” the group broke up. According to Digos, this protest it would not be connected to the bullet pouch delivered this morning to the Sampdoria headquarters in Corte Lambruschini.

Garrone: “Exceeded the danger level”

“The attack that took place today by a group of self-styled Sampdoria fans at the headquarters of the San Quirico club marks exceeding the warning level and of the tolerance threshold of the right of expression and criticism”, is the comment of Edoardo Garrone in a note.

“The climate that originated in the city and in the fans, fed irresponsibly by some media, as well as by social media haters (whether amateurs or professionals) has reached a very serious degree of danger – continues Garrone – I appeal to the authorities, opinion leaders, the media and the heads of fan organizations because you return to the rails of civil coexistence that characterizes our city. While confirming that I have no responsibility in the current situation of UC Sampdoria, which should be sought elsewhere, I do not dispute the legitimate right to criticize (even if addressed to the wrong person), but I claim the refusal of any form of violence, both verbal (up to now too tolerated) and, above all, physical”, concludes Garrone.