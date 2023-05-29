Genoa – At Corte Lambruschini it is the day ofExtraordinary assembly of the shareholders who can decide the future of Sampdoria. The board of directors (Lanna, Romei, Panconi, Bosco) has already arrived early at the headquarters. Outside there is already beyond beyond a thousand fanssupporters who responded to the appeal of the Groups of the South.

And the first choruses “Giù le mani dalla Sampdoria” and “Liberate la Sampdoria” started. Upon arrival of him was also challenged Marcellus Polliochairman of the board of statutory auditors of Samp.

Sampdoria, blucerchiati supporters protest during the club’s shareholders’ meeting



At the assembly also arrived Alexander Barnabaswhich with the Merlyn Partners fund and the support of Edoardo Garrone had presented the other offer to which the Radrizzani-Manfredi one was preferred by the Board of Directors.



Alexander Barnabas

“I’m here as a small shareholder also to understand the seriousness of the Radrizzani project – said Barnaba – If for any reason their offer should not be followed up we are still here. Forced capital increase? It is one of the ways if an agreement cannot be reached with Ferrero. Collaborate with Radrizzani? They don’t need us and we don’t need them. Let’s see, but time is running out.”