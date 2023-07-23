Sampdoria, test against Pro Patria: Gabbiadini and Borini in attack



Livigno – Sampdoria-Aurora Pro Patria ends 3-1 In the second half, La Gumina scored with a great volley from Di Stefano’s assist, debuts for Barreca and Girelli, a broken nose for Aquino, reduced in the locker room by Professor Claudio Mazzola, the club’s orthopedic consultant, the defender was replaced at the start of the second half by Lotjonen. Falcone remained on the bench, between the posts Audero replaced after an hour by the young Saio.

The first half

Sampdoria-Aurora Pro Patria: the first half ends on 2-1 for the Blucerchiati. Goal from Borini’s advantage in the 17th minute on an assist from Gabbiadini who takes advantage of an uncertainty from Marano. Doubled by Manolo in the 30th minute from a free-kick, Stanzani shortened a bicycle kick in the 40th minute following a misunderstanding between Ferrari and Yepes

The pre-game

After shuffling the cards against Rapperswill-Jona today the Sampdoria coach lines up an 11 with the starters of the moment with Audero; Depaoli, Ferrari, Murru, Giordano; Benedetti, Yepes, Verres; Leris, Gabbiadini, Borini. In the second half, the debut for Barreca and Girelli is looming.

Sampdoria, in Livigno the final test against Pro Patria





Only the players on the road to full recovery from injuries trained this morning: Vieira, De Luca, Ricci and Delle Monache who will miss today’s friendly due to muscle fatigue. Gym for Conti and Montevago