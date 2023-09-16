Genoa – His name is Gabriele Alesi. Without the accent on the “i”. “I don’t know if I’m related to the former Ferrari driver, perhaps there is some distant connection. But there are those who jokingly call me Jean.” However the midfielder of the Blucerchiati Primavera he is from Castellammare del Golfo, province of Trapani, homeland of the French pilot who, thanks to his friend Moreno Mannini, began to sympathize with Sampd’oro.

Born in 2004, Gabriele Alesi has arrived on loan this summer from Milan. And in Sampdoria Primavera’s first two league games he stood out with a goal from a free kick in the defeat against Sassuolo and for having set up the own goal of victory in the 1-0 against Atalanta. Tomorrow the team coached by David Sassarini returns to the pitch after the break away against Bologna (3pm) and wants to give continuity to their latest victory.

“We play well, we like the coach’s football – explains Alesi – he asks us to always have the ball, we play the 4-3-3 like Pirlo’s Sampdoria. My dream would be to make my debut in Serie B this year, but I have a lot of work to do, first we need to do well with the Primavera, this year the club is betting a lot on us.” And after the last few years in which there was no possibility of investing, Radrizzani and Manfredi allowed Legrottaglie to set up a squad with many new players.

He is not related to the former Ferrari driver, but in his own way Gabriele Alesi is also a son of art like his teammates Lorenzo Chiesa and Andrea Dacourt: “My father Giuseppe was number 10 in my country’s team, he arrived in the Promotion , but the level was high, and even today everyone tells me how strong it was. And my older brother plays too. I started kicking as soon as I started walking, it’s a heart thing. I grew up watching Van Basten tapes, my idol is Kakà, at 15 I also had offers from abroad, but at home we are AC Milan fans and I couldn’t say no.” Alesi was highly rated, but in the last season his rise slowed down a bit: “Sampdoria is a great opportunity, I’m here to relaunch myself, have a new experience and get higher and higher. My teachers were Lantignotti, Galbiati and Abate who also played for Sampdoria. I’m an offensive player, I also played as a winger. I like to shoot free throws, I scored a goal against Sassuolo and I hope to do it again soon.”