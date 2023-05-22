Bogliasco – Objective achieved: the Sampdoria Primavera win salvation. And given the corporate problems that have also conditioned the youth sector directed by Giovanni Invernizzi, the goal has the flavor of the company as the first place two years ago and the playoffs of the last two seasons had been.

Playing at the “3 Campanili” in Bogliasco in the early afternoon, the team coached by Felice Tufano lost 1-2 against Fiorentina: brace from Berti for the Viola and goals from Lotjonen in the final. One point was enough for the Blucerchiati, but salvation came just the same two hours later as Atalanta drew (1-1) in Lecce: Sampdoria thus finds itself with an advantage of 5 points in the playout area one day from the end and ensured their stay in the Primavera 1 championship