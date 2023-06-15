Genoa – It was inaugurated last night in Casarza Ligureat Villa Sottanis, the Sampdoria Club Valpetronio which has among its founding members the mayor Giovanni Stagnaro and the parish priest of Francolano, Cardini and Verici, don Matteo Prettico.

L’the guest of honor was the Sampdoria president Marco Lanna, impressed by the many fans present at the evening. And even remotely the Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero, still busy in Bogliasco with his recovery work after shoulder surgery, sent a video of greetings to the new club of Sampdoria supporters.