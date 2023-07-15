Genoa – The Sampdoria club launched the Sampdoria home shirt for the 2023/2024 season on social media this morning. The presentation was entrusted to a quotation from Francesco Petrarca from 1358who described Genoa thus: You will see a royal city, leaning against an alpine hill, superb for men and for walls, whose appearance alone indicates it as Lady of the Sea.

AND the sea characterizes itin fact, in the upper part of the blue there are wavy lines that recall the waves, and also the shirt numbers will lead back to the waves.

The third shirt, as anticipated by Secolo XIX, will instead be black. As in the year of the last Serie B championship, ended with promotion by beating Varese in the playoff final.