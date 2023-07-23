Genoa – South Staircase sold out with over 9,100 renewed subscriptions: the pre-emption phase closed yesterday with a result that testifies to the great enthusiasm of the Sampdoria fans in this phase of restart of the Sampdoria club which with the new ownership is preparing to relaunch after relegation to Serie B

From Tuesday 25 to Monday 31 July, there will be the pre-emption phase reserved for season-ticket holders of Tribuna, Distinti and Gradinata Nord. The free sale will then start on Tuesday 1st August.