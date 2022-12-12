Genoa – Sampdoria has announced that the shareholders’ meeting will not be held on first call, convened for Wednesday at 12 at the Milan headquarters of Lazard, the financial subject chosen by Gianluca Vidal, the administrator of the Rosan Trust where Sampdoria was encapsulated, as advisor in the negotiations for the sale of the blucerchiata company.

The postponement to the second call, scheduled for 19 December at the same venue and at the same time, is due to the “unavailability of the majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding to attend the first call”.

This postponement could also be due to the pressure of the financier Alessandro Barnaba, who through the Luxembourg fund Merlyn would have sent Vidal a proposal to subscribe to the capital increase of 30 million, in case the property gave the willingness to open it to third parties , as well as immediately guaranteeing another 20 for the continuity of the club. Therefore, it would not be a question of a move to purchase the Sampdoria club, but a “climb” from within, without even one euro being destined for ownership. The ball then passes into the hands of the Ferrero family.