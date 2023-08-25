Genoa – La Gradinata Sud welcomes the two investors who took over Sampdoria with a long banner: “Manfredi and Radrizzani thank you from all the sampdorians”. For the first time at Ferraris, coach Pirlo confirms nine elevenths of the initial team from Terni.

The two news they are the new signing Stojanovic right-back in place of Bereszynski (sold to Empoli) and Askildsen midfielder in place of the injured Benedetti. In attack confirmation for the trident Depaoli-La Gumina-Pedrola.

The official formations

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ferrari, Murru, Giordano; Askildsen, Yepes, Verres; Depaoli, La Gumina, Pedrola. On the bench: Ravaglia, Barreca, Panada, Ricci, De Luca, Borini, Malagrida, Montevago, Vitale, Gonzalez, Ghilardi, Paoletti. All.: Pirlo

Pisa (4-2-3-1): Nicholas; Hermannsson, Canestrelli, Leverbe, Beruatto; Veloso, Marine; Arena, M. Tramoni, D’Alessandro; Moreo. On the bench: Vukovic, Loria, L. Tramoni, Nagy, Jureskin, Masucci, Valoti, Seck, Calabresi, Piccinini, Barbieri. All.: Aquilani