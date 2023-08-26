Genoa – «We did it a step back from the match in Terni. It’s normal that when you concede a goal like this, then things change. After their goal we had a good reaction and some situations that needed to be exploited better. The market is still open for a few days, unfortunately, because it’s difficult to work like this with players who come and go. For now we are working on what we have, then we can always improve. Any team can do it.” Sampdoria coach Andrea Pirlo commented on Sampdoria’s first defeat in the league, at Marassi, against Pisa (0-2):

words ofencouragement for Filip Stankovic, whose mistake paved the way for the Nerazzurri to win: «I heartened Stankovic because these things happen. He mustn’t lower his head because he’s young, the important thing is that he reacts. I don’t like people grumbling. We are at the beginning of a journey, it is normal that young boys can run into some mistakes. Borini and Ricci are experienced players who will help the team grow. Pedrola is a high quality player, he has to understand that he plays with his teammates, sometimes he holds the ball too much, but he has great room for improvement ».