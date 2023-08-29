Genoa – I am twenty three the blucerchiati called up by Andrea Pirlo for tomorrow evening’s match at the Ferraris which will see Sampdoria engaged against Venice (8.30 pm). First time for 18-year-old striker Noah Lemina, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint Germain. Delle Monache and Vieira were present, returning to the group on Monday, Girelli still out.

Benedetti does not recover, Barreca, Conti, Vitale and the striker Esposito are also unavailable, who arrived last week on loan from Inter who will return to the field only after the Serie B championship break due to national team commitments.

Below is the list:

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Depaoli, Ferrari, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Borini, De Luca, Delle Monache, La Gumina, Lemina, Montevago, Pedrola.