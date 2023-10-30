Genoa – There are 23 players called up by Andrea Pirlo for the match scheduled for tomorrow at Arechi against Salernitana (6pm) valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. Single match, direct elimination, the priority is to get back into the championship, Palermo are at Marassi on Saturday (16.15) but the coach is already asking for a reaction in Salerno after the defeat in Bolzano against Sudtirol.

A large turnover is looming, to overcome the emergency Pirlo has called up the young Primavera defender Matteo Langella (number 37) who joins the Spanish central defender Hugo Buyla already called up in the last two championship matches. After this morning’s training in Bogliasco the team will reach Campania in the afternoon.

Those summoned:

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Buyla, Conti, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Langella.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Girelli, Kasami, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Borini, De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina.