Pirlo-Sampdoria, dismissal or bench saving? Raddrizzani-Ibrahimovic match

Sampdoria gets a draw in Ascoli during the Serie B weekend (1-1), but the situation remains extremely delicate: the Blucerchiati are second to last in the standings with 4 points in nine games (1 win, 3 draws and 5 defeats) ahead of only Lecco who are stuck at one point (but with 3 games less). In recent days there had been talk of a possible exoneration of Andrea Pirlo and the names of possible replacements were circulating (from Beppe Iachini to… the names here).

Meanwhile the owner of the Sampdoria, Andrea Raddrizzani was spotted having lunch in Milan with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Needless to say, the news set the Blucerchiati fans in turmoil. Let’s see the situation.

Pirlo-Sampdoria ahead. Raddrizzani: “Ibrahimovic? A friend”

The meeting between Ibrahimovic and Sampdoria number one Andrea Raddrizzani? “It’s not about the change on the bench, Zlatan is a friend,” the owner of the Liguera club told Ansa. Pirlo’s future? The former Juventus coach can rest assured: “It’s absolutely confirmed.”

See also Warning: Fireworks lead to amputation of limbs and body deformities Read hereGiroud goalkeeper? Milan sells his shirt. “Giroud saved it.” Sold out!

Ibrahimovic and Giroud’s AC Milan goalkeeper shirt

On the Ibrahimovic front, much has been said and written in recent days about his possible return to Milan: Zlatan met Giorgio Furlani and there is an opening on both sides. Times and methods need to be understood Ibra part III in the Rossoneri. Meanwhile, the former Swedish champion joked with Giroud, the protagonist between the posts (after Maignan’s expulsion) at the end of the match won 1-0 by Milan at Marassi. “It’s never late to find your true position”, the amused words of Ibrahimovic who then asked Milan for the goalkeeper’s shirt, with the Frenchman’s number and name. And the Rossoneri club promptly granted Zlatan’s wish.

Subscribe to the newsletter

