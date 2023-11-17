Genoa – Among the young “dreamers” of Orientamenti, at the Porto Antico, Andrea Pirlo travels among his dreams. From the past: «As a child I wanted to be a footballer and I was always convinced I could do it». And of the present: «Serie A? One can dream in his head, it’s free, it costs nothing. But we need to be realistic, go step by step, let’s think game by game. We have improved, we are fine, it’s time to accelerate, it’s a shame to stop now, let’s prepare for the next race. Then in December or February/March, we’ll see where we will be.”

In room 7 of the cinema “The Space”, the Maestro retraces the stages of his life. «At school I stopped at the fourth grade but it is important to study, to keep other avenues open. But I have always followed the teachings of my parents and first coaches. Despite the fame, I remained myself: I’m proud of it.”

Pirlo talks about his key values: «Humility, loyalty, correctness. Never feel like you have arrived, I repeat this to my players: the difficult thing is to stay at the top and always improve. I like working with the young people at Sampdoria, they are motivated. What is needed in football? 40% head, 30% talent and 30% determination.”

The speech to the students

Pirlo at Orientamenti: “It’s important to dream but without losing sight of study and commitment”



Head that would have been useful to those who made mistakes with bets. «I was surprised: they are kids with a bright future, they shouldn’t throw it away with this bullshit. But you can make mistakes and their mistakes will also help others not to repeat them.”

Pirlo remembers the greatest joy: «The World Cup: I dreamed of playing it and winning it. I also lost the Champions League finals, the European Championship but luckily there are more victories. Spalletti? A master, I also respect him as a man: we root for him, we can’t miss the European Championships.”

Winning on the pitch, Pirlo tries again as coach. «Masters? Mazzone, Lippi, Conte, Ancelotti, Donadoni. We start from scratch, everything done as a footballer is cancelled. I was lucky with the Juve chance where I think I did well. Then Turkey, and now Sampdoria.” A young fan asks him what he feels when he sees the South. «Our worry – explains Pirlo – was not being able to win at Marassi: never seen so much passion for a team that ended up in Serie B. We wanted to make the fans happy, they deserved it as much as past and instead reliving the same scenario without victories was terrible for you and even worse for us. We want to continue to give you joy, even greater.”

On the bench, Pirlo almost never gets upset: «I try to make it clear that you can make mistakes but that you have to turn around quickly, football is fast. If you make a mistake you have to reset immediately, be positive. The relationship with the players? I know what they feel, it helps me. I know when to get angry and when not. And if they act clever I understand them immediately because I did it before them. But we have a healthy, beautiful group. The more dialogue you have, the more you find it on the field.”

Photos, autographs and smiles. Pirlo greets. This afternoon sitting in Bogliasco, in 7 days there is Spezia. And today there will be patron Matteo Manfredi at Mugnaini, who will be in Milan tomorrow to follow Sampdoria Women (6pm) with the Rossonere. Manfredi increasingly confirms his role as president in pectore, operational, waiting to formally succeed Marco Lanna. While Andrea Radrizzani appears more and more in the background.