Genoa – It will be Andrea Pirlo the new coach of Sampdoria. The possible hiring of Fabio Grosso vanished yesterday, the former Juventus coach has surpassed his competitors for the Sampdoria bench, starting with Francesco Farioli, who is very close to Nice.

Decisive yesterday’s meeting with Andrea Radrizzani.

Pirlo will sign a two-year deal with an option for a third year, it will be up to him to carry on the reconstruction of Sampdoria after relegation to Serie B