Genoa – Sampdoria is approaching the league debut tomorrow night in Umbria against Ternana (8.30 pm).

Andrea Pirlo will have to do without Borini, still out due to injury, but ready to return to the group next week and Leris, who goes to Stoke City. “I tell the fans – says Andrea Pirlo on the eve – that we will always try to give our bestthey have made many season tickets, we cannot tell them fairy tales, we are under construction the road is long, there are teams better equipped than us at the moment but they must have faith in the team, we have it, we are equipped to make a championship as protagonists , a major league and all together we are stronger but we are not the strongest team that must go to Serie A for sure. I expect an aggressive Ternana, I know Lucarelli, I’ve played for him in the national team, he’s done well in recent years, but we’ll go to play the game, as we always want to do, at home and away. Stankovic will play between goal, Ferrari and Murru in defense who is doing very well”.