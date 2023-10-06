Genoa – The Sampdoria’s path to redemption passes through Ascoli. Saturday 7 October (4.15 pm) Andrea Pirlo will play an important part of his future at the Del Duca stadium where Sampdoria, second to last, must reverse course after defeats against Como and Catanzaro.

“We are working on the mistakes that unfortunately we manage to make in every match – said the Blucerchiati coach in the Mugnaini press room, flanked by Nicola Legrottaglie, director of the technical area – It’s not a question of the team but it has always been individual errors that led us to concede goalsbut we continue to work so that this never happens again.”

Sampdoria scored all their points away from home: “The goal is to play with the same determination at home and away – assures Pirlo – of course, at home the pressure is greater but it must pass because otherwise points cannot be scored. It’s been a week with a bit of tension and pressure but the team is united, it has been since the beginning of training camp, we are working well, between players, staff and managers we are all on the same side and this is what makes me calmer. We know the goal and the problems and we all want to get out of it together so we will continue to work headlong until the results arrive. It’s not the fault of the players, the coach or the club but of everyone because we all lose together so it means that there is something inside that isn’t working or that we can’t bring out.”

Sampdoria’s problems are not just technical-tactical. “Since we started we have also tried to work on the head – admits Pirlo – because you can see that it is also a psychological problem to have to win all the matches at all costs. We must continue to work thinking that the matches are all difficult, if you play against Juventus or Cittadella you must have the same attitude and put in the utmost determination to get out of this difficult moment.

The mental coach? Everyone knows what they are looking for and what they need to find inside themselves so there can be help outside but what matters most is what you feel inside your body and your mind. The first thing is to have great mental strength to know what your goal is, then from there you can get other help.”

Sampdoria in Ascoli needs to win to make a breakthrough and to strengthen Pirlo’s bench even if Legrottaglie reaffirmed his trust in the coach this week and today in Bogliasco he was sitting next to him in the press conference.

“There are episodes that change a season or a match, perhaps a victory is enough to kick off a positive series but we have to get to this – observes Pirlo – The most unfortunate thing is that we can’t get results because the team is united, he needs this turning point, to win matches to raise his self-esteem. The boys are good together and have the desire to win, but I feel that there is little left, there are details that will make us turn quickly. We play to win otherwise we would do another job, we thank the fans, the objective at home and away must always be three points, you need to be hungry to win because it makes you do something more. We think like the fans: we will go to Ascoli to win, like in all the other matches.”

The Blucerchiati coach asks for something more from those who have more experience: “The older players must take on this responsibility of acting as a driving force for the younger ones, they must have this charisma to put at the service of the team. Leadership cannot be bought, it comes with self-esteem and victories, it will take time but we ask the elderly to put it in.”

Pedrola and Depaoli are out due to injury as well as the long-term patients Ferrari and Benedetti. To face Ascoli, Pirlo thinks about the 3-5-2 he tried during the week: “We tried a few solutions, from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 in the last match or the three-man defence. The thing that matters most are the people who go inside the pitch, even if the position of some players changes: we’ll see tomorrow how we play, I have many players available. Compared to the first match we have five different players, in all the matches we have had to change and we have never been able to field the same formation with continuity. When you start with a team and always have to change it, it’s not easy but we don’t look for excuses. Ravaglia’s renewal? A decent person who makes himself heard in the locker room, an important figure that the boys recognize: the renewal is deserved.”