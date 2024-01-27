Genoa – Andrea Pirlo recognizes the importance of tomorrow's trip to Cittadella: “We need to reverse course, in terms of play we have made some steps forward, but this is not enough. We need to improve in the details, because they make the difference. And we have to move up the rankings, because those behind are winning.”

The coach talks about “behind”, indicating the playout area, then corrects the shot: “Behind… in front… the important thing is that we look at ourselves. If we win we don't have to look behind or ahead. If we score more points than the teams we're interested in, we're in a good place. This week we worked well and reviewed the things that didn't make us win in the last 4 games. The level of attention and concentration have never been lacking, but the results have and they are those that raise morale and self-esteem. We have to win again”.

At Cittadella, Sampdoria is awaiting “a battle. It's a strong team, equipped to compete in Serie B. The first leg match lost at Marassi must serve as a lesson for us.” Benedetti and Kasami, both starters, will return, and Giordano also finished without problems. They stay outside Pedrola, Esposito, Borini, Vieira, Conti and Ferrari. The coach said that “many of our injuries come from the conditions of Mugnaini and the climate. If you have adequate structures available, you work better.”

Words that directly involve Matteo Manfredi and investors. If the problem of the many muscle injuries is the pitch and considering that the first injuries were recorded practically at the beginning of the season, in all these months no impactful extra-budget interventions appear to have been carried out to improve the two pitches in Bogliasco.

Financial aspect that also involves the market: “I have always said – Pirlo's words – that at this moment we struggle to shop. What is missing? We are few in defence, one more would be useful to us also to give breathing space to those who have pulled the cart up until now. On offense? For now we are like this, then you never know what could happen, there are still a few days left until the market closes, there is a technical area that is working on it. The players and I have to think about the matches.”