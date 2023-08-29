Genoa – “Fortunately, play now”. Andrea Pirlo thus introduces tomorrow night’s match against Venice, 5 days after the home KO against Pisa. “We had little time to think about the defeat and that’s for the best. We concentrated on what we have to do with Venezia, a strong team with experienced and quality players with promotion ambitions.” There will be some news in the line-up: “a few rotations, someone came out more tired from the match against Pisa. Borini and Ricci are fine and available. Benedetti is still working on the side, Esposito and Barreca are injured”.

Only a few days left until the end of the market, “I can’t wait for it to finish. It’s not easy to train like this, you work with someone for a month and a half and then maybe they leave. And someone comes along who you have to re-explain the same things to bring them up to the level of the others. What is missing? The goalkeeper has arrived, the defender has arrived, the attacker hasn’t yet. For the rest we are more or less fine. Then if there is the possibility of improving, so be it.”

There is already pressure on Sampdoria: “We were sorry not to have beaten Pisa, especially for our fans who came in large numbers. We mustn’t get discouraged, we know we can always count on them. As for the pressure, that’s how it works in all squares. The pressure is there , if it’s the same thing to win or lose, then you don’t improve. Mistakes can happen, but we move forward. Everyone has my trust. Including the youngsters. Stankovic? In that situation he should have moved forward with the ball, not passed it to Verre who in any case lowered himself a little too much. But mistakes are needed to mature”.