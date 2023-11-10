Genoa – It’s important give continuity to the victory against Palermo. To also give ourselves a bit of morale, to improve the ranking. It will be essential to approach the match well, Modena is a well organized team.” Andrea Pirlo thus introduces the Braglia match on Saturday afternoon (at 4.15pm).

The coach is confident even if the locker room has been hit by a crisis in recent days annoying virus: “Several people took it. Barreca, Giordano, Girelli, Gonzalez, Tantalocchi… whoever returned should be fine. The situation seems under control, but we have to wait for the night. We are already counted out… especially in defence. We have more solutions ahead of us.” The hope is that it doesn’t affect tomorrow’s performance.

“As always we will go to play our game – continued the coach – with the awareness of what we can do and what we saw against Palermo. Playing it openly. We will have to show the same intensity, the same concentration, the same desire.”

Chapter Benedetti and Murru: “We will see them again after the distance – said Pirlo – Pedrola will perhaps need a few more days”. For the replacement of the suspended Verre, “I have several solutions. Depaoli? In that position it seems excessive to me, it’s a bit too high…”.

We continue with this module: “It’s giving us balance. Then the possession and non-possession phases also depend on how the opponents play.” And then congratulations to Yepes: “At the moment he is ahead of the others, we must give him credit.”