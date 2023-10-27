Genoa – Andrea Pirlo in this away match in Bolzano (Saturday 28 October at 2pm) he expects continuity from his team in the victory over Cosenza: “He brought positivity. We worked well during the week, we face Sudtirol, a strong team, good at defending and restarting, with interesting, capable players. We have prepared ourselves for things that could happen during the race, but the important thing is to have the desire to provide continuity of results. Against Cosenza my players were good, but that victory should already be put away.”

The Blucerchiati coach expects, as always, a match full of dangers: “Sudtirol looks like they could leave the game in your hands, especially in the first half. Then in the second he comes out at a distance, increases in intensity, believes in victory. Even by changing the interpreters, they have elements on the bench that can change the match. In my opinion it’s something studied. We know them well, we have already faced them in the Italian Cup, they know well what they want to do and they do it well.”

Sampdoria has to do without the unavailable players Barreca, Pedrola, Ferrari and Benedetti: “But several players have improved in condition, Kasami arrived after an inactivity of 4 or 5 months, Vieira hadn’t played for some time, he also missed the training camp, now he has recovered his physicality and condition. As you put together matches and training sessions, your condition grows and you express yourself better on the pitch too.”

A passage on Stankovic, confirmed starter tomorrow (Ravaglia will not be on the bench, out due to sciatica): “Stankovic? It grows well, a young boy who needed to play and make mistakes. But he is intelligent, with quality he must grow in personality and raise his voice a little, because he sees everything behind him. He is 20 years old, he has to grow up quickly though, because we don’t have much time to wait for anyone.”

And one up Verre: “he is one of the players with the greatest qualities we have in the team, we expect a lot from him, he has always given everything and we can’t blame him for anything, we are satisfied with what he is doing, but on the pitch someone like him owes us something more” . Full confidence in the group: “The group is there, it’s healthy and we start from there, because otherwise we wouldn’t be here trying to improve without the desire to get out of this situation. Instead, also for this reason we believe in it even more, for this group of good guys, who work hard, who believe in it, we have daily demonstrations from everyone, especially from those who don’t play, who are always involved. Even when he takes the field for 5 minutes. It must only be the beginning, though.”