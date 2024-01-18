Genoa – First match of 2024 in front of their own fans tomorrow evening, Friday 19 January, for Sampdoria. League leaders Parma arrive at Marassi: “We have to make a good impression and get out of this negative trend of results – the words of Andrea Pirlo -, the only positive thing is the attitude. Parma is the best team in the championship, in the first leg we played a good match at the Tardini, it needs to be repeated. We've trained well in recent days, we no longer have to repeat the usual mistakes.” On which the coach spoke a lot inside the locker room: “At this level you can't afford them. Especially in the area, where the leg must no longer be put and every slightest contact is reported. In those moments I don't know what happens in the players' heads, but It shouldn't happen again. Once you perform the miracle in Venice, getting to 3-3 with one man less, the game must end like this. Even with the man less. There must be someone on the pitch to give input. In those moments you need more personality. I hope they understood it because I made myself heard.”

The coach then continued: “Since the beginning of the year we have been working on the mental aspect. You certainly cannot change the characteristics of certain players, you can explain and make them understand things, but they must then put them into practice on the pitch if they want to improve.” “. Alvarez has arrived, he should already be on the bench tomorrow. “Then Gonzalez returns, but there won't be Benedetti disqualified plus the injured players. Kasami? We hope he returns to Cittadella, but in the meantime we have to look at those we have.”

Pirlo doesn't lose faith for the second round: “I believe this team can get to the playoffs. When we are at full strength, we will have a top-quality squad.”