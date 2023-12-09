Genoa – «Good response, great match, it was what we were looking for». Find the differences. Andrea Pirlo’s shy smile reflects a very different state of mind compared to the disappointed one six days earlier at Rigamonti. There Sampdoria beats Lecco 2-0, with a brace from Esposito crowning a convincing performance and immediately reacting in the right way. «We had talked to each other during the week – explains the Sampdoria coach – we knew we had faced the match in Brescia badly but it should have just been an alarm bell about what we shouldn’t do. There was a response from everyone, from first to last, it’s just a shame we didn’t close it sooner but I’m satisfied.”

Fourth success in a row at Ferraris. The home stadium is no longer taboo as at the beginning of the season but an impregnable fortress. «Well done to the boys for being able to turn the whistles into applause, it’s only thanks to them – states the coach – now we enter the Ferraris with more awareness. We know we always have a push at our side, it wasn’t a given and therefore we must especially congratulate the boys.”

Without Vieira, Pirlo invented Giordano as a hybrid midfielder, with Murru behind him. «We defended with four as always but we set up with three, always having two widths with Stojanovic and Giordano on the sides and with two midfielders to set up. We did well, we had prepared it like this, the result was a fluid game with many players participating in the setup.” After 10-15 minutes of studying, Samp came out. «Yes, we had prepared a different pressure and at the beginning we found it more difficult to get their point guard. We changed something, we set up differently, we managed to be more aggressive, compact and from there we took control of the match.”

Certainly, compared to Brescia, we saw a more combative Sampdoria, eager to get a result. «The head comes first – confirms the coach – it depends on how you approach the matches, with presumption you can lose against anyone, but if you put yourself on the level of others then with quality you can win the matches. The lesson of Brescia was enough for us and we started again from there.” And, especially in the second half, we saw a courageous Doria, with many players looking for important plays. «The results lead you to bring out your qualities – continues the coach – in the first games there was a bit of fear, pressure even in trying the final play, the dribbling. Now with more results and greater physical strength, in the legs, which leads you to skip the man we can try these plays, also because we have quality players in the last metres, we just needed a little confidence.”

Pirlo then focuses on the singles. We start with the match-winner Esposito: «Great game even when not in possession but he could have scored two more goals, he must always be hungry to score, we encourage him a lot». Then Yepes: «He earned his trust on the field, well done, at the beginning of the preparation we didn’t know him, we had seen something but he had played little in previous years. Then in training and in the matches he took our eye, we gave him confidence and he is proving to us that he is an important player; Even though he is young, he has the mind of a veteran, he understands tactical situations well, he talks a lot with his teammates.” De Luca is still out of luck «and scoring would be good for him, but he has worked very well for the team and deserves the goal. In every match he has a couple of opportunities, his moment will come.” It ends with Verre: «He played a great game – recognizes Pirlo – He had a fever during the night, we were a bit undecided in the morning about his condition but, based on how it went, we hope that we have a fever next week too.. .».