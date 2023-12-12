Having served his one-match suspension, Fabio Depaoli is back at Andrea Pirlo's disposal for the match between Reggiana and Sampdoria scheduled for Saturday (2pm) at the Mapei Stadium. The Sampdoria coach could confirm the setup seen against Lecco, 4-3-2-1 in the defensive phase and 3-4-2-1 in the offensive phase, with the Trentino player replacing Stojanovic on the right. Or, alternatively, Depaoli could move forward in midfield in place of Giordano, opting for a more classic 4-3-2-1.

Also this morning at Mugnaini, Benedetti worked in the group: the midfielder from La Spezia is approaching his return to the field after knee surgery last September and there is the hope of seeing him again among the squad called up for the match in Reggio Emilia. However, consultations continue in Spain for Pedrola: to see the young attacker back on the pitch we will most likely have to wait until the new year. Barreca continues his recovery process in Bogliasco, treatment for Vieira.