Genoa – Andrea Pirlo he says it openly: «I’m disappointed, we shouldn’t have played this type of match. We were coming from good matches, we had to continue on this trend, we are not yet mature at this moment but I am convinced that this defeat will make us understand that we cannot let our guard down.” Brescia-Sampdoria 3-1: certainly the Blucerchiati coach and his assistant Roberto Baronio dreamed of a different return home. And instead the two Brescians, Pirlo in the stands because he was disqualified and Baronio on the bench, witnessed a clear step backwards after three victories in a row. “When you return home the emotions are always there – explains the Maestro – it was nice to come here but now it’s bad to leave with this defeat that I didn’t expect.”

«We didn’t have to give a performance like this – explains Pirlo – we knew what type of match Brescia could play, we needed the same pace, the same wickedness. We warned the kids, telling them that the line between being confident, sure or presumptuous is very thin. Instead we were presumptuous, we didn’t approach it like in the last few races, with determination. We weren’t able to win a tackle, a second ball, especially in the first half we were too light, we lacked details. In the end the result is this and it must make us understand that all Serie B matches are important, to be played with the right determination. Only in this way were we able to obtain results, as soon as she was missing we conceded three goals. Without a knife between your teeth you can lose any match, we must be poisoned, smell danger, have a different spirit, fight for every ball. Now let’s analyse, cancel and immediately prepare the next one with Lecco.”

Pirlo is keen to reiterate that he did not underestimate his commitment against the team that raised him. On the contrary. «No, there hadn’t been these signs during the week. We had warned the boys. Maybe you think you’re good after three victories but we’re not yet: if after three successes you play this match it means that you don’t have the right type of maturity that you don’t understand what the Serie B championship is. And you face this type of match” .

The playoffs immediately receded, Sampdoria is now fourteenth: «We look game by game, as we’ve been saying for weeks, neither in front, nor behind, it’s up to us alone what we want to do. It seemed like everything was going downhill but instead it only takes one match to find yourself in the danger zone. This must make us stay alert. Be afraid? Yes, we have to live with apprehension and fear, if you don’t have it you are presumptuous. There must be the fear of playing this type of match in order to have awareness and stay focused.”

Borini’s absence was felt, injured against Spezia and out for about three months: «Fabio is an important player – recognizes the coach – but we must not have alibis, there are other players who must replace him now and even for a long time. If one is missing and then everything else is missing, it is not what we expect. Borini helps his teammates on the pitch, especially in moments of difficulty but we will miss a lot of time, we will have to do it somehow, we will have to manage this situation.”

Brescia also lacked the most experienced, even on a mental level. Think of Depaoli’s mystery: “Stupid warning – Pirlo acknowledges – he knew he was being warned, he could have avoided this intervention.” And it’s difficult to score in front of him, even if Pirlo doesn’t condemn De Luca: «He plays the game anyway and he has opportunities in every match. He needs to find a way to score, he worked a lot for himself and for his teammates, he had the opportunities, he didn’t succeed on one, the goalkeeper was good on the other, let’s hope he breaks the deadlock soon.” Pedrola and Benedetti will probably return against Lecco, but there is a new injury, Vieira stopped: «Let’s see in the next few days, something on a muscular level, hopefully nothing serious».

Now an immediate response is needed. At Marassi Samp comes from three consecutive victories. «A very difficult match awaits us against Lecco – warns Pirlo – he is doing very well since he changed coach, as I have said other times we will have to play as if we were there against Palermo, Parma and the big teams of this championship».