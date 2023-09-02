Genoa – The first mini-cycle of the season ends tomorrow in Cremona for Sampdoria. After the last two defeats, a positive result is needed.

“The past is gone – explains Andrea Pirlo on the eve – let’s look ahead by starting over from the 60-70 minutes played well against Venice, we are confident, we face a strong team with a lot of quality and experience, but we have the chances to play a great game. Esposito is available, De Luca doesn’t recover, Depaoli is there, we’ll use the break to recover for the others. It is important to close this first cycle well and then work with positivity, we are young, but with very specific concepts”.