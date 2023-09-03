Andrea Pirlo close to exemption? The rumors at Sampdoria

Andrea Pirlo close to release? The work of the ex Juventus, who is trying to drive i blucerchiati retroduced to Serie B after a disastrous year which culminated in relegation but at least with the salvation of the club, is becoming more and more complex. Indeed, as he points out calciomercatowebThe prologue of the new season was not the best: “the blucerchiati inherited two penalty points due to the defaults of the old club and the beginning had hinted at a downhill tournament”, but something went wrong: in fact they carry around on their shoulders two defeats and only one victory. Parma (leaders) are already at ten points. Tonight’s match against Cremonese could therefore be decisive: it will be played at the “Zini” and therefore it will be an away match between two teams relegated from Serie A. “Pirlo, writes Calcio web marketwill try to make square and rediscover a team full of young people but which must necessarily start to score points: the rumors of relief are already circulating and this says a lot about the club’s desire to have a Sampdoria worthy of its name.”

