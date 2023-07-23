In Livigno, during training, Mr. Pirlo challenged Falcone in shots from outside the area: «I’m no longer in shape – he laughs – I have less strength, I should train a bit, I get tired but sometimes I do it after training, it’s always a pleasure. Set goals are fundamental, they let you win, 70% of goals come from set pieces, they must be treated in detail, we have good players and in these weeks we will find out who will be able to kick them better».



00:37