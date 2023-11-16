Genoa – Andrea Pirlo protagonist at “Guidelines”. To the young “Dreamers” present in the room, the coach spoke about his path in football and his dreams.

“To become a footballer – he said – it takes daily work and many sacrifices even if they never weighed on me because I did what I liked. I have always dreamed of becoming a footballer and I have always been convinced that I could do it. But it is important to study to keep other avenues open.”

With Sampdoria the season started on an uphill climb but now the team is recovering and the Sampdoria group still hopes to make the playoffs. “You have to go step by step – Pirlo’s thoughts on the current situation – but you can always dream. It doesn’t cost anyone, it’s free but you have to be realistic, think about the moment. Now we move forward game by game, we have improved but now it’s time to accelerate. It’s a shame to stop, we feel good. In December or February/March we will see where we will be and what to do.”

Then, addressing a student who is a Sampdoria fan, Pirlo explained what he feels at Marassi: “What emotions does the South give us? Our worry was not being able to win at Marassi especially for the fans. I have never seen such passion for a team that went to Serie B. Our desire from the beginning was to make the fans happy who deserved it for what happened. And instead having the same scenario, when we didn’t win, was terrible for you and even worse for us. We want to give you joys and even greater ones.”