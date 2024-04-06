Sampdoria, Pirlo against Palermo with Verre and De Luca

Genoa – Direct clash for 6th place at Barbera, where Andrea Pirlo's up-and-coming Sampdoria challenge Palermo, who precede them in the standings by 6 points. Compared to the initial line-up that took to the field against Ternana on Easter Monday evening, the Blucerchiati coach changes two players: in defense Gonzalez, upon his return from suspension, replaces captain Murru who is not at his best, while on the right wing Stojanovic, scorer of the great goal of the 2-1 against the red-greens, he wins the run-off with Depaoli. On the bench there are Borini, Alvarez and Pedrola, ready to take over during the match. Coach Michele Mignani makes his debut on the bench in Palermo.

The official lineups

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Stankovic; Leoni, Ghilardi, Gonzalez; Stojanovic, Kasami, Yepes, Darboe, Barreca; De Luca, Verre. On the bench: Ravaglia, Murru, Lotjonen, Giordano, Askildsen, F. Conti, Girelli, Depaoli, Ntanda, Borini, Alvarez, Pedrola. All.: Pirlo

Palermo (3-4-1-2): Pigliacelli; Diakité, Lucioni, Ceccaroni; Di Mariano, Stulac, Segre, Lund; Di Francesco; Brunori, Mancuso. On the bench: Desplanches, Kanuric, Graves, Marconi, Nedelcearu, Buttaro, Aurelio, Henderson, Insigne, Soleri, Traoré. All.: Mignani